‘Psycho’ hens’ party destroys Airbnb

Alexandra Cheety was arrested by Nashville Police after allegedly destroying an Airbnb holiday home. Picture: Nashville Police Department.

A HENS' party guest who was staying at an Airbnb has wound up behind bars after she allegedly "went psycho" and trashed the home in a booze-fuelled rampage - earning her a trip to the hospital and jail, according to a report.

Alexandra Cheety, from New Jersey, told police she drank two bottles of wine before she caused an estimated $A2730 in damages to the group's rental home, Tennessean.com reported.

Police said they were called to the residence around 3pm and found the 29-year-old outside with a bleeding right foot.

Inside the home, a number of items reportedly were destroyed, including two sets of blinds, a lamp and chair. The front windows were also broken and a coffee table was flipped upside down.

Ms Cheety told officers she had been drinking and "went psycho" but couldn't explain how the damaged occurred at the Nashville property.

The bride squad member was taken to a hospital for treatment for the wounds to her feet, which investigators believe were caused by Ms Cheety kicking through the window, according to the news outlet.

She was then charged with vandalism at Davidson County Jail, where her bond was set at $A3592. Her next court date is set for July 12.

