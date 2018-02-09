Booze ban adopted across the coast

Coffs Harbour City Council has adopted an alcohol ban across the city's parks and reserves.

A 24/7 BAN on alcohol in all of Coffs Harbour's city centre parks and reserves has been endorsed by Coffs Harbour City Councillors.

The ban was proposed following complaints about anti-social behaviour and public safety concerns from the community and CBD businesses.

Local police also requested that the previous 9pm to 9am prohibition on alcohol in CBD reserves be extended so that they can take enforcement action when required.

The proposal was put out for public comment for 30 days last year. One submission was received during that time which supported the ban.

"Bringing in this blanket CBD ban will address the primary issue of drunken behaviour and will also help stop the problem simply moving from one location to another," Mick Raby the council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure said.

"The request is somewhat at odds with Council's strategy to have some reserve areas available for limited alcohol consumption at specific events.

"But, to avoid any issues, Council staff can suspend the alcohol prohibited area in parks and reserves at the request of groups or individuals for specified purposes such as sporting and other events."

Enforcement of Alcohol Prohibited Areas is the responsibility of the NSW Police and Coffs Clarence Local Area Command is planning to conduct additional patrols within the known problem areas to reinforce the new prohibition.

The areas that will be covered by the new ban are:

Rotary Park

Baden Powell Park

Lions Safety Park

Coffs Harbour Community Village

Fitzroy Oval - the Old Camp Yaam Nguura Jalumgal

Coffs Street Reserves

Reserve on the corner of Vernon and Castle Streets

Brelsford Park

The ban will come into effect once new signage has been installed.

Councillors also voted to commission a further report, based on consultations with CBD stakeholders and businesses, to consider extending alcohol bans on Harbour Drive, Park Avenue, Park Avenue Lane between Gordon Street and Curacoa Street, Curacoa Street between Harbour Drive and Coff Street and Albany Street between Market Street and Curacoa Street.