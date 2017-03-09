25°
Boomerang recycling

Rachel Vercoe
| 9th Mar 2017 1:00 AM
Boomerang bags in Woolgoolga
Boomerang bags in Woolgoolga Contributed

TAKING a step to a plastic free ocean, a new initiative is coming to town.

Boomerang bags are made of recycled materials in the community and provide a sustainable alternative to plastic bags.

Woolgoolga resident Louise Harman is bringing the initiative to Woolgoolga in hope to reduce plastic waste going into the ocean.

Louise has a background with marine in Coffs Harbour, previously working for Marine Parks and currently has a business called the Pacific Collective, creating ways to reduce plastic going into the ocean.

Founded in 2013 by two Burleigh Heads women, the idea is being put to use by 50 groups around Australia with Woolgoolga about to jump on board.

A meeting was held on Friday to talk about how the bags operate, how they are set up and what people can do to participate.

The idea is to place a box with recycled bags in them to retail shops around town for people to take home, use them and return them when they need in order to reduce the use of plastic bags.

Boomerang Bags in Woolgoolga already has the support from local groups and businesses such as the Moonee Tavern.

"The response has been fabulous,” she said.

For more information contact Louise at louise@thepacificcollective.com.au

Boomerang bags are made of recycled materials in the community and provide a sustainable alternative to plastic bags.



