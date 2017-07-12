Boomerang Bags on a mission to replace plastic waste

WASTE NOT: Jo Low with both arms full of the colourful products made from recycled material.

PLASTIC bags are on the nose with shoppers and those waging a war on trashing of the environment.

A reusable replacement product is being created right here on the Coffs Coast with the blessing of local councils at Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Heads, making up the northern half of Midwaste Regional Waste Forums.

Jo Low heads up Bellingen Boomerang Bags and along with her friends at Coffs Coast Boomerang Bags, is on a mission rid the world of plastic.

Reusable bags for shopping trips or even for waste gathering in the home are all made by recycling fabric or just about any material once destined to go to landfill.

"The idea for the bags began at the Gold Coast and has since spread Australia wide,” Jo said.

"It's now spreading around the world and we are right in the middle of things in our local area.

"Like-minded volunteers meet regularly on Fridays at the library to cut, iron, pin and sew, and turn items that might be unused and end up in the tip into wonderfully useful shopping bags for people to borrow.”

An army of supporters have been donating old material and even curtains to make the bags.

"Lately we received some amazing fabrics that were to be used for upholstery but are no longer needed and there are some really funky designed we can make with them,” Jo added.

Mayor Dominic King attended the launch party at Bellingen Library.

"This is a great community-driven initiative to reduce the use of plastic bags,” Cr King said.

"I am happy to see it being taken up so enthusiastically and commend all the volunteers who are making it a reality.”

Bag making sessions are held at the library from 10.30am every Friday and volunteers are welcome.