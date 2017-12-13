Menu
Login
Sport

Boom splash opera in Boat Series

ROW, ROW, ROW YOUR BOAT: Woolgoolga maintained its stranglehold on second position on the North Coast Boat Series points table after the weekend rounds at Tea Gardens.
ROW, ROW, ROW YOUR BOAT: Woolgoolga maintained its stranglehold on second position on the North Coast Boat Series points table after the weekend rounds at Tea Gardens. Sheenah Whitten
Brad Greenshields
by

DESPITE the large waves on the opening day of the weekend's North Coast Boat Series rounds at Tea Gardens, a nasty shore dump the next day that again saw boats roll over and oars snap, Woolgoolga held on to second position on the series points table.

The crews from Kempsey/Cresent Head are leading the series and will be hard to catch now, but Woolgoolga's rowers put up a big fight.

The open men finished in first place in the point score for the rounds on Saturday while the masters ladies were second.

The weekend rounds were held in conjunction with the Newcastle and Central Coast based Streets Series.

Coffs Harbour's surf boat crews performed strongly as well in both the masters and juniors crews. The young guys in their first season finished in a tie for first place with Ocean Beach.

Topics:  coffs harbour slsc north coast boat series woolgoolga slsc

Coffs Coast Advocate
Beloved dog left blind after brutal attack

Beloved dog left blind after brutal attack

Marley, a loving, friendly and kind natured five year old Labrador was found in an unimaginable way when his owners found him in the bush.

15-year-old winched to safety

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter conducted a recovery at Muttonbird Island.

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter performed at Muttonbird Island.

The month that was April, 2017

Maggies dog friendly cafe Moonee.. 30 march 2017

Our look back at the stories making news on the Coffs Coast.

Where do locals earn an average of $1500 a week on Airbnb?

Airbnb

Coffs Coast is a growing Airbnb market

Local Partners

Bonville ready to put on a big show

BONVILLE Golf Resort general manager Brad Daymond said the Bonville team is ready to put on a great Australian Ladies Classic for both players and spectators.

Coffs courses are 'gems': Emma

HOME ADVANTAGE: Coffs Harbour golfer Emma de Groot is looking forward to playing two ALPG events only minutes from her family home.

Local golf product rapt at chance to play ALPG events at home.

Horn v Cocoran: Our Jeff at risk of being blindsided

Jeff Horn &amp; Gary Corcoran to unveil giant Battle of Brisbane 2 banner. Pic Annette Dew

“I’m confident I have the speed and skills to beat Gary."