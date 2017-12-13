Boom splash opera in Boat Series

ROW, ROW, ROW YOUR BOAT: Woolgoolga maintained its stranglehold on second position on the North Coast Boat Series points table after the weekend rounds at Tea Gardens.

ROW, ROW, ROW YOUR BOAT: Woolgoolga maintained its stranglehold on second position on the North Coast Boat Series points table after the weekend rounds at Tea Gardens. Sheenah Whitten

DESPITE the large waves on the opening day of the weekend's North Coast Boat Series rounds at Tea Gardens, a nasty shore dump the next day that again saw boats roll over and oars snap, Woolgoolga held on to second position on the series points table.

The crews from Kempsey/Cresent Head are leading the series and will be hard to catch now, but Woolgoolga's rowers put up a big fight.

The open men finished in first place in the point score for the rounds on Saturday while the masters ladies were second.

The weekend rounds were held in conjunction with the Newcastle and Central Coast based Streets Series.

Coffs Harbour's surf boat crews performed strongly as well in both the masters and juniors crews. The young guys in their first season finished in a tie for first place with Ocean Beach.