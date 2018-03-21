Menu
BOOKS BONUS: Caprice Harrison, Zara Smith, Phoebe Martin, Sophie Halpin, Levi Whitley and Blake Greenup from Coffs Harbour Public School.
Books galore at primary school

Rachel Vercoe
by
21st Mar 2018 7:15 AM

STUDENTS from Coffs Harbour Public School have received a literacy boost with brand new, quality books now in the school library thanks to Dymocks Children's Charities (DCC) Library Regeneration program.

Community fund-raising form Dymocks Sydney raised $3,000 and DCC doubled the value of funds to deliver $6,000 worth of brand new books chosen by students to the local school.

"We've got such an inundation of them, $6,000 worth of books is just huge, I'd be three years budgeting for that stuff,” Kathy Leeson, teacher librarian at Coffs Harbour Public School said.

"Last week Dymocks Children's Charities came and presented them to the school with their duck icon and now their all here in boxes and waiting to be in session.

The aim of the library regeneration program is to help improve the student's literacy skills by offering a wide range of stories and promoting daily readying for pleasure.

University of Queensland research shows that the single most successful factor to a child's success at school is how much they are exposed to reading from a young age.

