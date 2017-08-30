Book your spot on the FOTSUN rocket

START your engines, Festival of the Sun's (FOTSUN) 2017 tickets go on sale at 10am August 31, 2017.

Last year, Festival of the Sun sold out in just one week, so put it in your iCal, set a reminder and find a reliable source of WiFi as this year is going to be intergalactic.

Ticketing and packaging will be available via sponsor Oztix on August 31, with prices and passes including free camping and admission.

Line up includes Meg Mac, Ball Park Music, The Preatures, Horrorshow, Holy Holy, Kim Churchill, Sampa the Great, The Bennies, Ali Barter and Dear Seattle.

For those who want to live like Neil Armstrong, there are Tent City options and cabins available. So, make sure you bring Buzz Aldrin along for the ride

2 Night General Admission (includes Free Camping) $232.05 plus BF.

3 Night General Admission (includes Free Camping) $249.40 plus BF

Join in on the lols and art classes on Thursday night, $48.45

Car Passes $31.65 and RV Passes $103.05

Check out www.fotsun.com for more ticketing and packaging options.

FOTSUN happens in Port Macquarie December 7, 8 and 9. This is an 18 and over event. Kids under 12 permitted free with their parents.