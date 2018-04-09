Menu
OPEN BOOK: Head librarian Surinder Kaur with Alison Galbreath and Nicole Hind at the first meeting of the new club.
News

Book lovers blooming around Bellingen

Greg White
by
9th Apr 2018 11:21 AM

WHEN Surinder Kaur went looking for those interested in forming a book club through Bellingen Library there was no inkling of the flood of interest to follow.

The head librarian received an inquiry from a reader having difficulty finding a group who were taking new members.

She suggested putting posts on the library notice board and social media which immediately drew 23 expressions of interest.

A quick survey followed, invitations went out for a get together and within days the Bellingen No 1 Book Club was formed.

It's the latest success for the three Bellingen Shire libraries which are encouraging huge numbers of residents to discover for the first time, or return to the joys of reading.

At the first meeting Alison Galbreath accepted the position of club leader and the group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month.

"It is hoped to set up another book club for the remaining interested readers,” Surinder said.

"Some of the benefits of joining a book club include meeting interesting people, reading things that you wouldn't otherwise read, intellectual stimulation, self expression and new friendships.”

For information on setting up the next book club phone Bellingen Library on 6655 1744.

alison galbreath bellingen no 1 book club bellingen shire library surinder kaur
Coffs Coast Advocate
