Bonville where the grass is always greener

BONVILLE Golf Resort will from Wednesday host the 11th annual Turf Industry Trade Show over two days.

Turf management professionals including delegates from local and regional councils, sports grounds and golf clubs will gather for the 2018 event.

Wednesday will include an address by Rod Hinwood from the prestigious Ellerston Golf Club, a private Greg Norman designed golf course set in the Hunter Valley and ranked among the best golf courses in the world.

Exhibitors confirmed for the event will include major sponsors Toro and Nuturf as well as Fernland, David Golf, ADAMA, Living Turf, Aquaduct, Rainbird, Simplot and Country Club International.

A welcome party will round out day one where delegates will enjoy a Bonville barbecue accompanied by some friendly interstate rivalry over game one of the State Of Origin.

Bonville hosts the annual industry trade show golf day on day two where a full field of golfers will tee off for a little R&R and the chance to do some networking along the tree-lined fairways.

Toro will supply four personal pace lawn mowers valued at over $900 each to the winning team so needless to say, competitive spirits will be high.