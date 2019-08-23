Menu
Bonville Golf Resort has won two major awards at the 10th annual Australian Bridal Industry Academy, Designer of Dream Awards.
Bonville tops NSW for its weddings

23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
BRIDES and grooms have had their say Bonville Golf Resort is the state's favoured resort for wedding receptions.

Voted New South Wales' number one Resort Reception Venue for 2019, the Coffs Coast resort has backed up that distinction by winning the NSW Ceremony Venue category at the 10th annual Australian Bridal Industry Academy, Designer of Dream Awards.

At the awards held at The Star Gold Coast, wedding businesses from across Australia were recognised for consistent excellence based on the positive feedback from wedding clients who tied the knot between 2015 to 2018.

To determine the industry's best 105,120 newlyweds nominated and rated the quality of product, service, value for money and attitude of 4,579 wedding businesses.

This saw 336 venue nominated as finalists.

The Coffs Coast Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort.
The Coffs Coast Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort. Rachel Vercoe

"It's such a pleasure to know that our brides and grooms offer positive reviews from their wedding day," Bonville Golf Resort Sales Manager Stephanie Kesby said.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that our product remains unique and memorable for guests. I think that's what sets us apart.

Bonville Golf Resort also placed among the top performing venues in the function coordinator category finishing in the top 15 across the nation.

"I'm so proud that our hard-working wedding and events team have been recognised for their efforts and enthusiasm.

