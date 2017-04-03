Bonville toasted by newlyweds as best venue

BONVILLE Golf Resort has been voted Australia's number one resort reception venue at the 2017 Designer of Dreams Awards on the Gold Coast.

The national awards highlight the creative skills of Vendors Of Wedding Services (VOWs) in planning and creating the perfect special day for newly weds.

Hosted by the Australian Bridal Industry Academy, the awards honour V.O.W.S. who have consistently delivered excellence over a four year period.

The special touch of the awards is that 102,983 newlyweds who ranked, rated and evaluated the quality of product, quality of service, value for money and attitude of staff across 2,869 wedding businesses.

This culminated in 295 finalists competing for the prestigious wedding industry award.

"The award is a testament to the entire team who work tirelessly to bring our Weddings to life. It's so rewarding to be recognised within the industry and appreciated by our brides and grooms," Bonville Golf Resort Sales Manager Stephanie Kesby said.

ABIA chairman John O' Meara, said that Bonville Golf Resort should be extremely proud of the accomplishment, which honoured the pride, passion and professionalism in which they delivered their product and service to their brides and grooms.

The Australian wedding market is composed of 120,000 weddings attended by 11 million guests who collectively expend in excess of $3 billion each year.