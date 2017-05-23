Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

ALMOST 340 new homes could be built at Bonville, following the rezoning of large tracts of previously rural land.

It follows the finalisation of a planning proposal by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment. The proposal was first presented two years ago.

The Department's Acting Director Regions, Northern, Craig Diss said changes have been made to Coffs Harbour's Local Environment Plan, changing the zoning of around 480 hectares of land at Bonville from rural land to residential.

"This rezoning will allow for a new community of up to 340 homes to be built close to existing shops, schools and other services,” Mr Diss said.

"Coffs Harbour is expected to have an extra 16,800 more people by 2036 and will need an extra 8950 more homes to accommodate these future residents. These changes will allow for rural living around 10 kilometres south of Coffs Harbour and just minutes from the beach.”

In addition to providing more homes, the planning proposal will also help protect native vegetation and animals.

This planning proposal ensures environmentally sensitive areas within the release area are being protected with 66 hectares of land being zoned for environmental conservation.

"This protects native plants, animals and waterways, ensuring that the area continues to maintain the values we love about the north coast - it's beautiful and healthy natural environment - while still providing homes for future residents,” Mr Diss said.

As part of the planning proposal, the developer has agreed with the council to upgrade roads in the Bonville area.