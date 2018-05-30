Bonville the place for brides-to-be

: The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo will be held in the grounds on Bonville Golf Resort on Sunday.

WEDDING fever has hit the Coffs Coast, with more than 500 brides-to-be and their entourages set to descend on Bonville Golf Resort for the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo.

The Coffs Coast's largest expo is being held this Sunday between 10am and 1.30pm in the grounds of the stunning resort.

With more than 40 vendors ready to share their knowledge, Bonville Golf Resort Sales Manager Stephanie Kesby said it was a must-do for every bride planning their big day.

"It's a great opportunity to meet with some of the region's leading suppliers, all in the one spot,” Stephanie said.

"We have vendors representing all of the main categories in planning a wedding, experts will be on-site for a chat about your special day.”

Apart from gaining knowledge, there is also the chance to walk away with some extras.

"There are 21 prize give-aways to win, including a wedding photography package worth more than $2500.”

Stephanie said brides and grooms-to-be could expect to get an inside look into all the current wedding trends, with samples and ideas to help inspire them on their wedding journey.

It's also a chance to experience Bonville Golf Resort in full wedding mode.

"Our wedding team will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice when considering venue selection here at Bonville Golf Resort.

"Our most popular ceremony venue, The Rainforest, and the Terrace Lawn reception venue will be presented in a styled setting for brides and grooms to visualise how their Bonville wedding could be.”

The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo, Sunday, June 3, 10am-1.30pm, Bonville Golf Resort.