Bonville set to host greatest show on turf

Bonville Golf Resort will host its annual Turf Industry Trade Show on Wednesday and Thursday.

THE 10th Annual Turf Industry Trade Show arrives at Bonville Golf Resort tomorrow.

The event attracts more than 140 delegates from across New South Wales and Queensland and has established itself as a benchmark fixture on the industry calendar.

Turf management professionals including delegates from local and regional councils, sports grounds and golf clubs will gather for the event held across two days.

Bonville will play host to a series of seminars, trade displays and information sharing.

Tomorrow's activities include guest speaker Queensland's Royal Pines Resort golf course superintendent Lincoln Coombes, who will recount his experience during his mighty transformation of the championship course these past couple of years, a nine-by-nine renovation of a golf course.

Exhibitors confirmed for the event will include major sponsors Toro and Nuturf as well as Fernland, David Golf, Tru-Turf, EPAR, ADAMA, Living Turf, Aquaduct and Graden Industries.

The Nuturf welcome party will round out day one, where delegates will enjoy a Bonville barbecue accompanied by some friendly interstate rivalry over game one ofthe State of Origin series.

Bonville hosts the annual industry trade show Toro Golf Day on Thursday, where a full field of golfers will tee off for a little rest and relaxation and the chance to do some networking along the tree-lined fairways.

Toro is supplying four personal pace lawn mowersvalued at more than $900 each to the winning team so, needless to say, competitive spirits will behigh when the turfmanagement professionals hit the greensand fairways.