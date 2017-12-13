Bonville ready to put on a big show

BONVILLE Golf Resort general manager Brad Daymond said the Bonville team is ready to put on a great Australian Ladies Classic not only for the players but spectators as well.

"We've got experience in running pro events in the past where we've been able to ferry people out to certain areas on the course. So we've already got that laid out so spectators can get out there, look at four or five holes and get back on the bus, come back in, go to another area," Daymond said.

"It will make it very accessible for them and the very keen ones will want to follow the leaders and they'll do that anyway."

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser, local golf professional Emma de Groot and Deputy Premier John Barilaro at Bonville Golf Resort for Monday's announcement. Trevor Veale

On Monday it was announced that two elite ladies golf tournaments will be played on the Coffs Coast over two consecutive weekends at the end of summer.

The Ladies Classic will be played at Bonville Golf Resort from February 22 to 25 and the Women's NSW Open will follow the next week at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Further excitement was added to the announcement when it revealed both tournaments are to be co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour ensuring quality fields and that the Bonville event will be held each year until at least 2022.

Daymond said most people know of the beauty of Bonville but spectators will come to these events to see very talented golfers play the course the way they can be played.

He also said the ladies will be setting a new Bonville course record.

"It will be on the line simply because they'll be playing a longer course than the standard ladies length course that the average player plays as a resort course so the course record will be up for grabs from day one," he said.

Australian Ladies Professional Golf (ALPG) CEO Karen Lunn said having the events co-sanctioned with the European Ladies Tour will ensure the Coffs Coast will see some hot competition.

"That will guarantee us some really high quality players for both events in addition to using their media channels, their social media and their international television distribution, so that's a real bonus for all of us," she said.