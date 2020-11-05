Menu
Two men were arrested after a raid allegedly uncovered more than $5m worth of marijuana plants at a house in Bonville.
Bonville raid allegedly uncovers large scale weed crop

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 6:21 AM
POLICE have found yet another marijuana crop on the Mid North Coast, this time at Bonville.

Drug and Firearms Squad detectives seized more than $5.5 million worth of marijuana and charged two men yesterday as part of investigations which began with the establishment of Strike Force Harthouse.

The State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad strike force was created in November last year to investigate the cultivation and supply of cannabis across NSW.

Their inquiries uncovered a remote property near Coffs Harbour allegedly being used for the large-scale cultivation of cannabis.

Following investigations, strike force detectives executed a crime scene warrant at the property on Williams Road at Bonville, assisted by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, Northern Region Enforcement Squad, the Dog Unit and Marine Area Command.

Investigators allegedly located and seized 1845 cannabis plants, which NSW Police said was worth an estimated $5.5 million on the streets.

Two men - aged 22 and 29 - were arrested at the property and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they were charged with cultivate prohibited plant (large commercial quantity) and participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity.

They were both refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigators are working with the Department of Home Affairs regarding the visa status of the group.

