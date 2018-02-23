Bonville providing the backdrop for a challenging Classic

Bonville Golf Resort's layout has proven quite a challenge for the crack field on the opening two days of the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville.

Bonville Golf Resort's layout has proven quite a challenge for the crack field on the opening two days of the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville. Brad Greenshields

DESPITE shooting a new course record in the opening round of the Australian Ladies Classic, Holly Clyburn said the Bonville Golf Resort is a difficult course to tame.

Holly Clyburn sinks her par putt on the 18th on her way to an impressive 67 in the opening round of the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville at Bonville Golf Resort. ALPG LET golf Ladies European Tour 22 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

Managing to hit 17 greens in regulation like Clyburn did on Thursday is a great recipe for success but once on the greens it wasn't so easy. The English pro needed 32 putts.

"I wasn't getting greedy because it's not an easy golf course and it can turn you upside down," Clyburn said.

"You can't switch off at any point. The grain is really strong out there. You've got to put it in the right areas and that's what I did. You've just got to be careful."

On the opening day only 20 players in the 144 strong field managed to break par.

It was a leaderboard that wasn't too unexpected by Ladies European Tour officials.

In a nod to the difficulty of the Bonville layout, officials decided players could make their way around the course throughout the tournament in carts.

"Bonville is a course that was designed for carts. To maintain the pace of play and to ensure player comfort, we made the decision on Tuesday to allow the use of carts," Golf NSW's general manager of golf, Graeme Phillipson said.

China's Xi Yu Lin plays her approach shot on the 1st hole during the opening round of the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville played at Bonville Golf Resort. ALPG LET golf Ladies European Tour 22 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

But it's the beauty of the course that has wowed the strong international field.

By far one of the Bonville features that has excited the visiting players is spotting koalas in myriad of gum trees on the course.

Popular LPGA player Christina Kim took a photo from the second tee during a practice round and asked on Instagram if she was playing at Jurassic Park.

Known since day one as 'Australia's Augusta'. One of the best placed to make that comparison would be American rookie Casey Danielson who played at the home of the US Masters two years ago with her Stanford University team.

"I can see some similarities, in the look of it," she said.