Bonville buys up to stay at the top of their game

BONVILLE Golf Resort, widely acknowledged as one of the most beautiful courses in Australia, has just made a purchase to help take them to the next level.

The Par 72 course has recently acquired a range of specialised Toro machinery to help their team of highly experienced ground staff maintain the pristine fairways, greens and beyond

The equipment was hand-picked by course superintendent Aaron Banks to cater to the unique needs of the Bonville course.

The new Toro toys include over ten different types of machinery including 1260 rollers, Mdx workmans, 3250 greens mowers, and 5010 hybrid fairway mowers.

"These new acquisitions will continue to help the ground staff produce the best possible surfaces and improve the already fantastic aesthetics throughout the golf course and its surroundings," Banks said.

As a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, Bonville believe Toro made a great fit as supplier for the new range of grounds equipment for their venue.

"The new Toro equipment will reduce labour and fuel costs especially with the 5010 hybrid mowers which will have a saving of up 20 per cent on fuel costs," Banks said.

The Toro Reelmaster® 5010-H is the industry's first mower with a true hybrid drive system.