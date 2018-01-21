Bonville brigade receives much-needed funds

Bonville Cat 1 connected to new internal fill point at Bonville Station. Personnel (l to r): Wayne Hartridge, Rod Peadon (President), Daryl Ravencroft (Captain) and Laurie Sherwood (Dep. Captain).

Bonville Cat 1 connected to new internal fill point at Bonville Station. Personnel (l to r): Wayne Hartridge, Rod Peadon (President), Daryl Ravencroft (Captain) and Laurie Sherwood (Dep. Captain). Contributed

RURAL Fire Brigades, Support Brigades and Districts across NSW are being boosted by new equipment provided by the NSW RFSA Grant Scheme.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Bonville Brigade was successful in their request for items to assist with a new area to fill their trucks that is safe and easily accessible.

NSW RFS Bonville Brigade Training Officer, Tim Jeffery, said the truck filling equipment will ensure the welfare of members is maintained while not disturbing neighbours, especially at night.

"Members are very appreciative of having a well-lit and easy location for filling the truck as it had been an issue accessing the tank behind the shed,” Mr Jeffery said.

"Other brigades in the area have been inspecting our solution to this problem and have been very impressed with what we have done.

"We would like to thank the RFSA for their assistance and found them to be very helpful and supportive. We would encourage other brigades to apply for the grants as the process was easy and simple,” Mr Jeffery said.

RFSA President Ken Middleton said, the NSW RFSA Grant Scheme was a highly valued support service offered by the Association and enhanced Brigades' ability to operate.

"The Grant Scheme offers a means of financial assistance to ensure the men and woman of the NSW Rural Fire Service have access to items and equipment that make performing their duties just that little bit easier.

"These are volunteer members who give up their time to help their community during a time of greatest need and it is wonderful that we can support them while they are supporting us.”