Bonville beauty earns top dollar

BONVILLE'S exclusivity factor has just gone up a notch, following a $1.675 million property sale.

According to Florent & Mundey selling agent Yvette Ward, the luxury five-bedroom residence on 1.25ha at 172 Braford Dr is worth every cent.

"It's pretty outstanding; just unique and beautifully built," she said.

"I actually saw it when it was initially built 10 years ago and thought then there's never been anything built like it."

The luxury residence includes a separate one-bedroom self-contained cottage, while the perfectly manicured grounds include lush lawns, veggie gardens, stables and a 25m saltwater lap pool.

The home features a well appointed stone kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings and a stunning master retreat which opens onto the expansive entertaining deck overlooking the pool and views of the Bonville Valley and mountains beyond.

The sale price set a street record, but was shy of the $1.89 million residential record for the suburb, set in 2015 for nearby 34 Faviell Dr.

Yvette said the home has been bought by a local family who are over the moon with their purchase.

"They just fell in love with it; it's their dream home. The vendors are also extremely happy," she said.

The sale follows yet another high price secured for the nearby 45 Faviell Dr which was sold last month for $1.05 million by Real Estate of Distinction.

It's the latest in the rising fortunes of Bonville.

The suburb has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with the current median house price standing at $582,500, compared with Coffs Harbour's median of $469,000. In fact last year alone, the median price for houses in Bonville grew by 14.78%.

Last year there were six sales in the $800,000 to $1,000,000 price range and four sales between $1,000,000 and $2,000,000.

Yvette said there are plenty of people wanting to call the area home.

"They're attracted by the lush valley and the close proximity to the Bonville Golf Club. You're also just six minutes to Sawtell Beaches and village and 10-15 minutes to Coffs Harbour."