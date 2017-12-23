Bonny Chrissy dinner for jockey

A victory in the Pink Silks Cup, just like in 2016, is the main target for the Brett Bellamy-trained Bonne Cheval.

TUESDAY will see a Test cricketer remembered at a race day he used to love attending.

The Phillip Hughes Memorial Flying Handicap over 1000m will be the feature event on the Boxing Day card at Bowraville.

Top weight in the main race is the Brett Bellamy-trained Bonne Cheval.

The Murphy's Blu Boy mare has had three wins this campaign, which started on Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Day, but has had a freshen-up since last racing at Rosehill seven weeks ago.

With jockey Stephen Traecey being asked to be part of a 61kg weight impost, Bellamy said he hopes the rider will have an enjoyable Christmas Day.

"I'm a bit worried about whether or not little Stevie will be able to eat enough Christmas dinner to get up to the weight,” Bellamy said. "He's only a lightweight jockey.”

The Bowraville run will be used to get Bonne Cheval in peak condition for the Pink Silks Cup to be held at Coffs Harbour on January 14.

Tuesday's TAB meeting at Bowraville has six races, with the first event starting at 1.22pm.

Bellamy also has a live chance with Tiaconi in the final race of the day named in honour of Nambucca Valley community champion Michael 'Cactus' Moran.