Menu
Login
Sport

Bonny Chrissy dinner for jockey

A victory in the Pink Silks Cup, just like in 2016, is the main target for the Brett Bellamy-trained Bonne Cheval.
A victory in the Pink Silks Cup, just like in 2016, is the main target for the Brett Bellamy-trained Bonne Cheval. Greg White
Brad Greenshields
by

TUESDAY will see a Test cricketer remembered at a race day he used to love attending.

The Phillip Hughes Memorial Flying Handicap over 1000m will be the feature event on the Boxing Day card at Bowraville.

Top weight in the main race is the Brett Bellamy-trained Bonne Cheval.

The Murphy's Blu Boy mare has had three wins this campaign, which started on Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Day, but has had a freshen-up since last racing at Rosehill seven weeks ago.

With jockey Stephen Traecey being asked to be part of a 61kg weight impost, Bellamy said he hopes the rider will have an enjoyable Christmas Day.

"I'm a bit worried about whether or not little Stevie will be able to eat enough Christmas dinner to get up to the weight,” Bellamy said. "He's only a lightweight jockey.”

The Bowraville run will be used to get Bonne Cheval in peak condition for the Pink Silks Cup to be held at Coffs Harbour on January 14.

Tuesday's TAB meeting at Bowraville has six races, with the first event starting at 1.22pm.

Bellamy also has a live chance with Tiaconi in the final race of the day named in honour of Nambucca Valley community champion Michael 'Cactus' Moran.

Topics:  bowraville brett bellamy horse racing nambucca river jockey club phillip hughes stephen traecey

Coffs Coast Advocate
Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a single-vehicle crash near Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Pocket money for your recyclables

Terry Costello at the new Return and Earn facility at the Sawtell Hotel.

HOW does a bit of extra pocket money sound?

New 'Bypassed Towns' initiative for Macksville

New signs have been installed as part of a pilot program to promote Macksville and other bypassed towns in rural and regional NSW.

New signs installed to encourage visitors to Macksville.

What's causing the barking?

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Taining answers your questions.

Ask a professional your dog training questions.

Local Partners

Flying visit puts Jacob up against world's best

COFFS Harbour squash player Jacob Ford touches down in Edinburgh this morning ready for the biggest challenge of his thriving young career.

Cool hand Luke to the Axemen

AXEMEN BOUND: Orara Valley has pulled off a recruiting coup Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo captain Luke Beaumont.

Orara Valley secures a high-profile recruit in Luke Beaumont.

Forecast a big blow to maxi hopes

Matt Allen with his new boat Ichi Ban, a contender for the overall win. Picture: AAP

Sydney to Hobart 2017: Weather forecast a big blow to maxi hopes