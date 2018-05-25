Menu
SMOKE HAZARD: Smoke rising over Bongil Bongil National Park in the 2016 fuel reduction burn.
Environment

Bongil Bongil burn across weekend

25th May 2018 10:00 AM

NSW NATIONAL Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will today carry out a hazard reduction burn in Bongil Bongil National Park south of Sawtell.

NPWS ranger Andrew Pitzen said the plan is to reduce fuel loads and so limit the intensity of any future wildfire entering the area during fire season.

"We plan to treat an area of around 135 hectares adjacent to Repton and the community of Bundagen,” he said.

"There will be 20 NPWS staff involved working with crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service.

"At the moment weather conditions are favourable so we will start (on Friday) in an area south of Overhead Bridge Road and east of the Pacific Highway.

"We expect the burn to continue over the weekend and we'll continue to monitor it until we have declared the fire out.

"There will be a fair amount of smoke in the area for a couple of days and we'd urge motorists to drive according to conditions and obey all road signs.”

People with asthma or susceptible to respiratory problems are advised to keep clear of the area or stay indoors.

