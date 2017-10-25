News

Bones found under home thought to predate 1879

Keagan Elder
by

THE top of a skull, pieces of jawbone with teeth, vertebrae and fractured pieces of femur were part of "decayed" remains found under a Nambucca Heads house.

Chris Davis, the owner of Davis Seafoods next to the Riverside Dr house where bones were found, said the house was built by his great grandfather Edward Davis after 1879.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Davis speculated over who the person found buried under the house was, saying it could an Aboriginal person or European settler involved in the shipbuilding industry.

Mr Davis, who saw the bones, said the teeth were in good shape and suggested more of a settler's diet.

The bones were examined by an Office of Environment and Heritage archaeologist today.

Dale Edwards, who lives across the road from the property, said the owner of the house was planning to remove the house from the plot when workers discovered the bones.

Mr Edwards said the bones were being taken down to Newcastle for further examination.

"We don't know if it's indigenous or whether it's an old sailor from the shipping days," Mr Edwards said.

Related Items

Topics:  archeology editors picks historical bones human bones nambucca heads riverside dr

Coffs Coast Advocate
New stop on the city op-shop block

New stop on the city op-shop block

The shelves are stacked and the racks are packed with plenty of bargains ready for Monday's opening

Human bones dug up by workers renovating home

BONES FOUND: Police have handed over a scene where human bones, thought to be more than 150 years old, to the Office of Environment and Heritage.

Historical human bones have been dug up by workers

Land in Sawtell for $673?

Big changes in 100 years

Opposing pedophile sentences risks children: Hartsuyker

Luke Hartsuyker said Labor opposing mandatory prison sentences for pedophiles would put children at risk.

Labor opposes mandatory sentences for pedophiles

Local Partners