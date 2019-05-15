Menu
The universities swiping right the most.
Dating

The university with the ‘randiest’ students in Australia

by Gold Coast Bulletin
15th May 2019 10:24 AM
STUDENTS at a Gold Coast university has been revealed to be one of the randiest in Australia, clocking up one of the highest numbers of 'swipe rights' with dating app Tinder.

Bond University in Robina is rated seventh in the nation in a list released this morning, trailing only behind far bigger institutions such as the University of Sydney.

The list was topped by the University of Western Australia, which has 19,500 students enrolled versus 4500 at Bond.

A new statue built at Bond University as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Cavan Flynn, Bond University.
A new statue built at Bond University as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Cavan Flynn, Bond University.

A Tinder spokesperson said the results showed students are embracing life on campus.

"This is vital information for those weighing up their uni options for next year," the spokesperson said.

"It's no wonder Tinder is all the craze on these university campuses - all these students are Gen Z, which is a generation known for embracing their singledom and independence, and for living for the fun, exciting adventure that is being single."

It's not the only excitement at Bond - the university is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of events.

The university was also recently ranked among the world's top 20 in the prestigious Times Higher Education list.

 

MOST SWIPE RIGHTS ON TINDER

1. University of Western Australia

2. Western Sydney University

3. Curtin University

4. University of Sydney

5. University of Wollongong

6. University of Queensland

7. Bond University

8. University of NSW

9. University of Technology Sydney

10. University of Melbourne

11. University of Newcastle

12. University of Tasmania

13. University of Canberra

14. Macquarie University

15. University of Adelaide

