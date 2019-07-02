Menu
Bond cleaner threatens to kill Gracemere residents

Kerri-Anne Mesner
1st Jul 2019 7:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2019 4:50 AM
A BOND cleaner has been remanded in custody over allegations he attended a Gracemere residence three times and threatened to kill the occupants.

Michael Patrick Currie, 42, was denied bail after an application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer William Prizeman said Currie acknowledged his significant criminal history but had turned his life around, had not reoffended since 2013 and had set up his own bond cleaning business - Sparkles Cleaning Services.

Mr Prizeman said Currie was not denying there was an incident, but "disputes almost entirety of the facts placed before the court".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the allegations involved Currie turning up to a Gracemere residence on three occasions and threatening harm.

He said on the first occasion, Currie allegedly threatened to kill the woman and children in the house.

Mr Clarke said it was alleged Currie produced a small knife on the second occasion and a larger knife the third time.

He said the police evidence at this stage included many witnesses including children and residents seeing Currie walk along their street holding a knife.

The court was told Currie's criminal history included home invasion, armed robbery and robbery.

Mr Prizeman ordered briefs of evidence and Currie's matters were adjourned until August 14.

