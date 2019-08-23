Boncosta leads all the way to take Murwillumbah Cup

CUP WINNER: Boncosta, seen here at Coffs Harbour earlier this year, has led all the way to win the 2019 Murwillumbah Cup.

LEADING all the way and never looking threatened, Boncosta ($19) held off the punter's favourites in the straight to take the 2019 Murwillumbah Cup.

Casino Cup winner and pre-race favourite, Powerline, was a late scratching which opened up the 1530m race.

Boncosta, a seven-year-old gelding under the care of NSW North Coast trainer Brett Bellamy, took up the running in the early stages.

The outside chance was the first to turn the corner and make the 400m run for home, with local hope Ready For Danger ($5) making a charge through the field on the outside.

New Zealand raider Shauquin ($3.70) held on for third in a gripping cup.

Bellamy said he believed his horse was building to this win, after his previous two runs after a spell had yielded gradual improvement.

"He has been racing really good. I felt he was unlucky at the Casino Cup (finished fourth) - he never really got a clear run.

"I knew he was going to be hard to beat - he is always hard in a finish."

Bellamy said he and jockey Tegan Harrison had always planned to take the seven-year-old to the front.

The Coffs Harbour-based trainer said from his wide gate and his light weight would give them the best chance at taking the cup.

Tegan summed it up perfectly, she said I have no weight and I can't sprint home so I will just make the rest catch me.

"If you don't put him in the race he doesn't perform. He loves to be put (at the front) otherwise he loses interest."

This was the fourth win of the new season for jockey Harrison.

She rode her last winner, Texas Target, in Lismore on August 12, and has a winner at Doomben on the back of Epic Girl earlier this month.