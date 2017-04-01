Bombs away at Urunga as season kicks off

KICKOFF: Boambee and Urunga meet at the Cabbage Patch tomorrow in the opening round of the mens premier league.

AFTER meeting in last year's semi finals, both Urunga and Boambee will meet again this weekend when the men's premier league season kicks off.

Boambee's new coach Troy Fowler knows taking any points away from Urunga's famed Cabbage Patch ground is a difficult task but he's confident his team will give a good account of themselves and possibly reverse the semi-final results from back in September.

"We've had a pretty good pre-season, we've got a fair bit of fitness under our belt, with some new guys and a new formation," Fowler said.

"We're really looking forward to this Sunday."

Another team facing a tough start to the season is the Northern Strom who've drawn reigning premier Coffs United in the first round.

Storm coach Scott Donaldson believes today's match at Korora will see his team play a style of football capable of matching it with anybody.

"Last year when we played well we could compete with the best but the results didn't show that," Donaldson said.

"So this season is about look continuing what we started last season and trying to play our way for the full 90 minutes.

"We're relishing our first game against the Lions and I know we're good enough to get something from it, so who knows."

Once again Coffs United is the hunted and coach Glen Williams wants his Lions outfit to recapture that form as quickly as possible.

"The challenge will be to kick off from where we left off last year," Williams said.

"You know the boys are definitely keen and have been training hard but you're only as good as your last game.

"We've got a bit more depth this year than we did last year so I think our team will be stronger in certain areas of the pitch."

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Today

3pm - Northern Storm v Coffs United

4pm - Orara Valley v Grafton United

5pm - Sawtell v Maclean

5pm - Westlawn Tigers v Coffs Coast Tigers

Tomorrow

2pm - Urunga v Boambee