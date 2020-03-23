Bombing could be a case of mistaken identity

The blast caused significant damage and, while two women and a young child were inside the home at the time, no one was injured. Photo: NSW Police Force

Police have received new information in relation to a bombing at a home south of Coffs Harbour more than three years ago.

The occupants of the home at a remote property along Roses Road at Glennifer were lucky to escape without serious injuries.

“Residents weren’t known to police so we’re not sure of the motivation for the bombing. Potentially whoever is responsible may have got the address wrong,” acting Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O’Reilly said.

At about 8.30pm on Wednesday December 7, 2016, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated outside a bedroom window at the Glennifer property about 30km south-west of Coffs Harbour.

The blast caused significant damage and, while two women and a young child were inside the home at the time, no one was injured.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Iwunda to investigate.

As investigations continue, detectives would like to speak to three men and a woman who were seen travelling along Roses Road in a late-model white Holden Commodore earlier that afternoon.

Police believe the four occupants of the vehicle may have further information which could help investigators.

“New information has come in and we believe speaking to the people in the car might be able to help us with our investigation,” Insp O’Reilly said.

Mr O’Reilly has emphasised the serious nature of the offence saying it was lucky nobody was seriously injured. There was two women and a young child inside at the time of the bombing.

“It’s very very fortunate nobody was injured. The occupants of the house weren’t known to police and they were living there peacefully at the residence. The house was substantially damaged.

“It’s certainly a very isolated incident.”

Insp O’Reilly said the home made bomb was examined extensively and DNA profiling conducted.

“This certainly provided us with some other avenues of inquiry and together with this new information means we want to identify and speak with those travelling in the white sedan.”

Anyone with information which could help detectives with this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.