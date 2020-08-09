Bombers weather Storm to make title credentials clear

North Coast Football action from the round 7 Coastal Premier League clash between Northern Storm and Boambee Bombers at Korora on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

North Coast Football action from the round 7 Coastal Premier League clash between Northern Storm and Boambee Bombers at Korora on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

BOAMBEE Bombers have been the benchmark for North Coast Football over recent years but the inaugural Coastal Premier League season has forced the club to turn it up a notch.

A far from perfect start left Boambee with just one win in three games, but coach John Ferguson’s men now remain undefeated in four matches after downing Northern Storm 3-0 at Korora on Saturday.

Check out a gallery of all the CPL Round 7 action in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

Two first half goals to Luke France and a Christian Penny tap in sealed the deal for Boambee in an electric Coffs Coast derby.

Luke France (right) fires away during North Coast Football action from the round 7 Coastal Premier League clash between Northern Storm and Boambee Bombers at Korora on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Ferguson was pleased to see his side emerge from a difficult week in the competition that had them facing three top four sides in just seven days.

“Those three games we played Saturday, Wednesday and Saturday, for us we had to get as many points as possible. We had to win against Coffs United Lions and we had to do well against Macleay Valley Rangers,” Ferguson said.

“They’ve had to expend a lot of energy in that time to make sure they got the job done. Today could have potentially tripped us up but they got the points which is great.”

North Coast Football action from the round 7 Coastal Premier League clash between Northern Storm and Boambee Bombers at Korora on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Ferguson wasn’t going to underestimate the Storm, who have made a claim as premiership contenders this year with after earning some impressive results.

“Of course we wanted to win, but the fact that they last week took Macleay Valley Rangers apart 3-0, that’s a really impressive performance because they’re a very good side,” Ferguson said.

Boambee are back to back premiers in the Coffs Harbour region but Storm have really built on a strong base to sit alongside Coffs United Lions as the best of the northern sides.

“I was expecting the game to be really tough and I wasn’t banking on anything. This year the Storm have been very committed. From what I understand, they had actually started training at the end of 2019,” Ferguson said.

“They’ve put a lot of time and effort in. They’ve got a lot of keen young kids and they’ve got that experience to hold them together. I was fully expecting they would do really well this season.”

While adding to the challenge, Ferguson said Boambee are relishing the inaugural CPL competition.

“The CPL is really interesting. There are five or six really good teams so you don’t expect to get a win anywhere. That’s the biggest change from the (C.Ex Premier League) competition last year,” he said.

“You don’t get any rest, every week it’s on. That’s good, the boys like it. The trouble is, can they get up for it? Because they’re amateur footballers.”

Boambee host Port United at Ayrshire Park on Saturday as the CPL competition nears the half way mark.