Bombers' search for points adds spice to local derby

Boambee will be out to upset local rival Sawtell's perfect start to the season when they meet at Torrmina Ocval tonight.

SAWTELL'S obvious improvement will face its first real test tonight.

While the Scorpions have impressively disposed of Grafton United and Maclean to race to the top of the men's premier league table early in the season, the passions raised by a local derby produces a stern examination of both technique and game plan.

Boambee makes the short trip to Toormina Oval to play under lights, determined to upset its local rival as well as claim its first points of the season.

The Bombers were on track three weeks ago against Orara Valley but stumbled late.

Nothing short of a full 90 minute effort from Boambee will be enough to claim local bragging rights over the Scorpions.

Neither Orara Valley or the Coffs Coast Tigers have been defeated so far this season.

Those records go on the line when the pair meet at the Upper Orara pitch.

Although it's lost its two matches so far, Maclean is expected to field a stronger line-up this afternoon to make the Northern Storm's road trip a more difficult task.

Last year's grand finalists Coffs United and Urunga are expected to take the three points quite easily tomorrow against Grafton United and Westlawn Tigers respectively.