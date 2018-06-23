Bombers ready for another Urunga clash

SENIOR SPIRIT: Brady Parker looks for support in a previous meeting with Urunga.

SENIOR SPIRIT: Brady Parker looks for support in a previous meeting with Urunga. Brad Greenshields

BOAMBEE remain unbowed and head into tomorrow's return meeting with Urunga chock full of confidence.

The Bombers had a 3-2 win over Urunga in a midweek catch-up at the Cabbage Patch but are back at Ayrshire Park this time around attempting to stretch the unbeaten streak to 11 after nine wins and one draw so far to put them three points clear of Coffs United.

One deferred match is still to be played.

There was one loss at the final stage of the FFA Cup but surviving such a tough schedule is admirable.

Club coaching coordinator Damian Benson said with the women's premier league team also "miles ahead” it's so far been a stellar season.

"Let's hope it stays that way but right from the junior teams where I'm mainly involved, the confidence levels are high as can be,” he said.

Premier League

Men

Northern Storm v Westlawn

Coffs United v Coffs Coast

Grafton United v Maclean

Boambee v Urunga

Women

Woolgoolga 2 v Bellingen

Corindi v Boambee 1

Coffs United v Boambee 2

Urunga 2 v Nambucca

Woolgoolga 1 v Orara Valley

Urunga 1 v Macksville

Sawtell bye