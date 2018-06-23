Bombers ready for another Urunga clash
BOAMBEE remain unbowed and head into tomorrow's return meeting with Urunga chock full of confidence.
The Bombers had a 3-2 win over Urunga in a midweek catch-up at the Cabbage Patch but are back at Ayrshire Park this time around attempting to stretch the unbeaten streak to 11 after nine wins and one draw so far to put them three points clear of Coffs United.
One deferred match is still to be played.
There was one loss at the final stage of the FFA Cup but surviving such a tough schedule is admirable.
Club coaching coordinator Damian Benson said with the women's premier league team also "miles ahead” it's so far been a stellar season.
"Let's hope it stays that way but right from the junior teams where I'm mainly involved, the confidence levels are high as can be,” he said.
Premier League
Men
Northern Storm v Westlawn
Coffs United v Coffs Coast
Grafton United v Maclean
Boambee v Urunga
Women
Woolgoolga 2 v Bellingen
Corindi v Boambee 1
Coffs United v Boambee 2
Urunga 2 v Nambucca
Woolgoolga 1 v Orara Valley
Urunga 1 v Macksville
Sawtell bye