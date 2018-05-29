Bombers, Lions and Storm on song in front of goal

STILL ON TOP: Boambee recorded a strong Men's Premier League result at home against the Coffs Coast Tigers.

THE Bombers were challenged but escaped unscathed in Men's Premier League action.

Boambee expected the Coffs Coast Tigers to make life difficult for the competition leader and coach Shane Duncan said that's exactly what's happened.

"They (the Tigers) came out and had a crack at us but we managed to whether the storm in the first 10 or 15 minutes or so.

"Then James Lowe scored the first goal and we settled well after that."

Considering the Bombers eventually won 6-0 settled well is a bit of an understatement.

Luke France and Brady Parker found the back of the net twice each while Lachlan Moye also scored for Boambee.

There was no shortage of goals from Coffs United.

The Lions led the Westlawn Tigers 5-0 at the break and went on with the job to win 11-0.

Lorenzo Rigoni, Nick Mallett, Scott Goddard and Chris Dooley scored twice while Joel Digney, Alec Santiago and Gum Mayak also scored.

Lions coach Glen Williams was pleased with the way his team stuck to its task.

"Leading 5-0 at half time it's about trying to keep the structures rather than not getting caught up in thinking we're going to score 15 goals. We did that well and the goals came with that," Williams said.

The Northern Storm produced a blistering second half at home to move up to fifth position, just two points adrift of the fourth placed Maclean.

The Storm went to the sheds at half time of their match against Grafton United all tied up. Having played the better football in the first half the Storm should've held a lead but had to settle for a 1-all score.

In the second half it all clicked though with the Storm scoring four times to record a strong 5-1 win.

The Storm are equal on points with the Coffs Coast Tigers and Grafton United but have a far superior goal difference.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Boambee def Coffs Coast Tigers 6-0

Urunga def Maclean 1-0

Northern Storm def Grafton United 5-1

Coffs United def Westlawn Tigers 11-0

Women's Division

Orara Valley def Corindi 3-1

Macksville def Nambucca Heads 3-2

Coffs United def Urunga 2 2-1

Woolgoolga 1 drew with Boambee 2 0-all

Boambee 1 def Bellingen 17-0