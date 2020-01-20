Menu
Essendon Bombers during a training session at the Hangar in Melbourne, Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Bombers jet into Coffs Harbour for preseason camp

Matt Deans
by
19th Jan 2020 8:00 PM | Updated: 20th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
AFL club the Essendon Bombers have arrived in Coffs Harbour for a preseason training camp, with players staging an open training session on Monday morning.

The Bombers will be on the coast until Thursday.

North Coast AFL's Paul Taylor said the players are ramping up their preparations for the 2020 AFL season.

"The team will undertake a mixture of training tasks from beach circuits to skills sessions, as well as team-bonding activities whilst in town," Taylor said.

The Essendon Bombers are in preseason training in Coffs Harbour this week.
"A major highlight of the trip will be an opportunity for local footy fans to watch and interact with the players at Monday's open training session, which will conclude with autograph signing."

Get down to C.ex Coffs International Stadium's Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park on Monday from 9am to 11am.

