Bombers hunt for vital target

The result of last year's Men's Premier League grand final will ensure there'll be plenty of feeling when Boambee hosts Coffs United tomorrow. Brad Greenshields

WITH nine points from the opening three matches of the season, it's been a great start to 2018 for Boambee.

Perhaps only one thing could make it better and that would be turning the tables on Coffs United, who beat them in last year's grand final.

The Bombers get the chance to do just that tomorrow when last year's grand finalists meet at Ayrshire Park in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Boambee coach Shane Duncan said his team may be on top of the table but that didn't mean tomorrow's big game against Coffs United would be a certain three points.

In fact, he said it would be anything but.

"You're not ever going to get an easy game against Coffs United,” Duncan said.

Duncan said the early season wins had covered some chinks in the Boambee armour.

"We could've played a lot better at some stages of our matches,” he admitted.

"But to not play your best and still win is a very good start to the year.”

The Northern Storm have been playing better football than their position at the foot of the Men's Premier League table suggests.

The Storm are at home this afternoon against Urunga.

Even though they're playing at home, a depleted Coffs Coast Tigers outfit may find it hard to overcome Maclean.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Saturday

3pm: Northern Storm v Urunga

5pm: Westlawn Tigers v Grafton United

Sunday

2pm: Boambee v Coffs United

2pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Maclean