Bombers flying in formation

PIVOTAL PLAYER: The experience and guile of Brady Parker has helped propel Boambee toward some solid form.

BUOYED by its performances over the past month, Boambee is looking to prove it's a team to be reckoned with.

While the Bombers may only have four points to show for their last four starts, they've been playing better football than that.

Playing against three of the Men's Premier League's top four teams, Boambee grabbed an early lead against Orara Valley but couldn't go on with the job, had a scoreless draw against Sawtell then pushed reigning premier Coffs United all the way a fortnight ago to lose 3-2.

Last week coach Troy Fowler and his men finally got some well deserved reward for effort when they grabbed three valuable points from their road trip to Maclean.

On home soil tomorrow the Bombers are expected to once again claim a win over the cellar dwelling Grafton United.

A positive result will send the Bombers toward the upper echelons of the table.

Due to today's FFA Cup matches in Lismore, this weekend sees only three premier league matches being played.

Orara Valley has a tricky home fixture against Northern Storm today while tomorrow sees Sawtell travel to Urunga.