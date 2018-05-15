Bombers flying high after pair of FFA Cup wins

TWO FFA Cup victories on the weekend has seen Boambee become one of the last eight teams in Northern NSW still remaining in the nationwide knock-out competition.

The Bombers were an attacking force that couldn't be stopped at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium scoring five goals in both of their games.

On Saturday Luke France and Lachlan Moye both scored twice to steer Boambee to a 5-0 win over the Kempsey Saints.

The next day the Bombers did it again beating Bangalow 5-2 with France scoring another two goals before half time followed by a white hot quarter hour from Brady Parker that saw him register a hat-trick.

Boambee coach Shane Duncan said earning the opportunity to play against semi-professional teams from Newcastle in the next round played over the June long weekend is a thrill.

"I'm just excited to go down there and I think it's good for the boys," Duncan said.

"It's a trip down for the boys, it's awesome for them to go down there to play against Newcastle teams because it's very good down there. Especially for some of the young guys to get a trip away like that with the senior guys that we've got.

"Brady played down there for a fair few years and (Jake) Stitt played down there for a few years."

Duncan said it was those senior players the team relied upon during its second match in the space of 24 hours.

"I talked to the three senior players before the game and I asked for more from them and I think all three of them stood up," he said.

Unfortunately Boambee is the only North Coast Football to reach the next stage.

On Saturday Urunga lost a heart breaker to Port United.

The was 4-all after 90 minutes before a Matt Broderick goal deep in the second period of extra time gave Port United a 5-4 win in a tense battle where either side could have jagged the result.

FFA CUP

Round 4

Boambee def Kempsey Saints 5-0

Port United def Urunga 5-4 (4-all after 90 minutes)

Round 5

Boambee def Bangalow 5-2