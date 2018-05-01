Bombers fly high over Coffs United

Brady Parker scored twice for Boambee during the Bombers' 4-1 win over Coffs United at Ayrshire Park.

Brady Parker scored twice for Boambee during the Bombers' 4-1 win over Coffs United at Ayrshire Park. Brad Greenshields

SUNDAY'S win makes it four from four for Boambee who remain at the top of the Men's Premier League table.

A healthy crowd went to Ayrshire Park to see a replay of last year's grand final between the Bombers and reigning premier Coffs United but the result of this clash was different to eight months ago.

Boambee took all three points with a 4-1 victory that saw both Brady Parker and Lachlan Moye score twice.

Bombers' coach Shane Duncan said his team played very well.

"I'm very happy with the boys,” Duncan said.

"I think we played our best football in the first 30 to 35 minutes but there times when Coffs United was on top.

"They (Coffs United) came out very hard after half time and our young guys probably drifted in and out of the game a bit which you can expect.”

The fact that there were several periods where the Lions were winning the arm wrestle made the contest one that deserved the good crowd that watched on according to Duncan.

"It was a good game from both sides,” he said.

"There were no yellow cards or anything like that. They all went out there to play football and it was a good game to be a part of.”

The only team close to Boambee on the table at the moment is Urunga.

The Raiders are also undefeated after four matches but their draw against Coffs United in round two has left Urunga two points adrift of the competition leaders.

On Saturday the Northern Storm were level with Urunga in general play for large periods of the match but were unable to turn possession into goals.

Urunga was clinical with its final touches and won 4-1.

The Coffs Coast Tigers moved to within a game of the top four after they recorded a 2-0 win over Maclean, their first win of the season.

Grafton United and Westlawn Tigers played out a high scoring draw.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Boambee def Coffs United 4-1

Coffs Coast Tigers def Maclean 2-0

Urunga def Northern Storm 4-1

Grafton United drew with Westlawn Tigers 4-all