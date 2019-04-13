Bombers end Lions' perfect start to the season

Essendon's Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti kicks a goal against the Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Saturday.

ANTHONY McDonald-Tipungwuti has starred with a career-best AFL haul of seven goals for Essendon, who have belted Brisbane by 47 points at the MCG.

The Bombers ended the Lions' perfect start to the season and squared their ledger at 2-2 with Saturday afternoon's 17.10 (112) to 9.11 (65) win.

McDonald-Tipungwuti kicked his seventh goal on the run just before the final siren.

His five goals up to three-quarter time were all from set shots.

While it is the Bombers' second win in a row after a dreadful start to the season, the Lions have been dealt a nasty reality check.

Brisbane had little in attack - Essendon key defenders Michael Hurley and Cale Hooker were outstanding - and the Lions could not match the Bombers' run.

Midfielder Zach Merrett also shone for Essendon and key forward Mitch Brown kicked three goals, while Lions onballer Lachie Neale continued his strong form.

The only negative for Essendon was a kick to the head for David Myers in the last term, forcing him from the field.

Essendon monstered Brisbane early, kicking seven goals to two for a 30-point lead at the first change.

Another three goals to one put the Bombers 50 points up early in the third quarter and the game looked over.

Returning from a calf injury for his first game this year, Hooker spent all game in defence and was solid.

While Neale had 13 disposals in the first term, Brisbane looked listless overall and could not stay with Essendon.

But the Lions lifted in the third quarter, restricting Essendon to two goals.

When Daniel McStay kicked a goal on the three-quarter time siren, Brisbane had kicked four for the term and reduced the margin to a gettable 36 points.

Eric Hipwood, quiet all day, put through another in the first minute of the last quarter.

The Lions had a sniff and attacked relentlessly, but could manage only two behinds.

Cam Rayner capped his dirty day when he fluffed a simple set shot, before Andrew McGrath kicked his second goal and Brown his third to kill off the game.

McDonald-Tipungwuti added emphasis to the win with the last two goals of the match.

- AAP