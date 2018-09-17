Bombers celebrate a maiden NCF title

Boambee 'keeper Jake Stitt gets a fist in to stop a Coffs United attacking raid during the C.ex Group Men's Premier League grand final. Photo: Green Shoots Marketing

UNDEFEATED all year, Boambee secured redemption for last year's grand final loss with a resounding 3-0 victory in the C.ex Group Men's Premier League decider.

Coffs United fought as hard as it could but when it mattered the class of Boambee's attack prove too strong to contain for 90 minutes.

Some calm was brought to the contest after a nervous start by both sides when player of the year Lachlan Moye opened the scoring for Boambee in the 15th minute.

Boambee's James Lowe tries to dispossess Coffs United's Caleb Lopko during the C.ex Group Men's Premier League grand final. Brad Greenshields

The goal started with a Moye pass to the left which led to a clever break by Luke France.

He chipped toward the penalty spot where one touch from James Lowe set up the Moye strike.

Boambee coach Shane Duncan said it was a welcome goal.

Coffs United defender Aaren Alsopp looks for a teammate further afield to pass to during the Lions' loss in the Men's Premier League grand final against Boambee. Brad Greenshields

"The game needed a goal either way," Duncan said.

"I think both teams looked like they were nervous about conceding a goal so I think someone needed to concede a goal before the game actually just started to be a game.

"I'm happy we scored it and not them."

Coffs United's Lorenzo Rigoni gets nothing but ball in this tackle on Boambee's Josh McIntosh during the C.ex Group Men's Premier League grand final. Brad Greenshields

Trailing by a goal at the break, Coffs United could've equalised shortly after the resumption when Chris Dooley ran on to a long ball from captain Scott Goddard.

Dooley's shot on goal was on target but Boambee 'keeper Jake Stitt was up to the task of closing down Dooley's time and space and blocking the shot.

It wasn't long after that Boambee doubled the lead after Mitchell Brewster pounced on a fumble close to the goal line after a curling Brady Parker free kick.

North Coast Football Premier League champions the Boambee Bombers finished the season undefeated in downing Coffs City United 2-0 at Coffs C.ex Stadium. Brad Greenshields

The Lions were staring down the barrel of defeat at this point and the task became almost impossible when Joel Digney was sent from the pitch after receiving a second yellow card.

While the referee's warning card sent plenty of time outside of his pocket, Boambee managed to keep their minds on the job often enough to score again.

Moye again proved the provider with a long ball from which Parker managed to get a break ahead of the defence and found himself in a one-on-one with United 'keeper Brent Turner.

Parker rarely misses such an opportunity and the captain sealed the contest scoring Boambee's third goal.

Coffs United coach Glen Williams who's now hanging up his manager's whistle and clipboard, said full credit had to go to the victor.

"I'm not going to take anything away from Boambee I think they outplayed us," Williams said.

"Our effort was great but I just don't think we put our chances away when we needed to.

"We were 1-0 down and in the second half there three or four chances we could've put away and the game could've changed but that's the way it goes. Boambee defended well and they scrapped well."

Duncan said playing out wide and creating space was a big part of the win.

"What I try and do is look at what we have and what are our strengths, then you try and look at how we can use those strengths against them and I think we did that well," he said.

"They (Coffs United) are very strong down the middle of the park and obviously they've got the top goal scorer so you know you have to watch him but I think everything that we talked about with our defence and other things, I think we did that very well.