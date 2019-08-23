Menu
KEY BATTLE: Two title hopefuls clash this weekend in the shape of the Northern Storm Thunder and Boambee Bombers.
Sport

Bombers and Thunder headline final Premier League round

Sam Flanagan
23rd Aug 2019 3:15 PM
THE final round of the C.ex Group Men’s Premier League has arrived, with three pivotal clashes lined up to decide the final state of the ladder.

In the weekend’s biggest game, the frontrunning Boambee Bombers tackle the third placed Northern Storm Thunder Sunday afternoon from 2pm at Korora.

The Bombers secured the competition’s minor premiership weeks ago, but will want a strong showing as they build momentum towards their finals assault.

A win for the Storm is crucial, as three points will allow them to jump Woolgoolga Wolves into third place on the ladder.

The second placed Coffs City United Lions entertain Westlawn Tigers Sunday and will want to get their season back on track after losing four of their last six.

Maclean Bobcats and Coffs Coast Tigers also collide on Sunday.

The Wolves have the bye this weekend.

