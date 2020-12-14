Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
Breaking

Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

by Thomas Chamberlin
14th Dec 2020 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane jail has been rocked by a bomb threat, which was made to one of the prison units.

The Courier-Mail has been told the threat was made to unit S1 at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre where protection criminals live.

It's understood the threat was received via a letter in the mail.

At least one police crew is attending the jail, which is believed to be locked down.

Queensland Corrective Services has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

bomb threat brisbane womens correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquiry backs push for dolphin sea pens at Coffs

        Premium Content Inquiry backs push for dolphin sea pens at Coffs

        Environment Animal welfare groups are welcoming the release of a NSW Upper House committee report on the use of captive dolphins for entertainment.

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Coffs cops issue COVID-19 party warning

        Premium Content Coffs cops issue COVID-19 party warning

        News Police concerned over rise in Airbnb parties on the Coffs Coast.

        Rivers and creeks on the rise as SES waits for more

        Premium Content Rivers and creeks on the rise as SES waits for more

        Weather The Bellinger River was lapping at the bottom of Lavenders Bridge this morning at...