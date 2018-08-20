Menu
The crude homemade explosive device was allegedly found inside this Ford hatchback at the Coffs Harbour Police Station early on Saturday.
Bomb squad dismantled improvised explosive device

Matt Deans
20th Aug 2018 9:30 AM
THE vehicle, in which a bomb was found on the Coffs Coast came under the notice of police as it drove through the streets of Urunga with it's lights being turned on and off.

A Bellingen man, aged 30, was allegedly behind the wheel, and inside the unregistered vehicle, police attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command allegedly found a loaded firearm.

The incident unfolded in Pilot St, Urunga on Friday around 11pm.

 

"Police stopped and spoke with the driver who was leaving the vehicle," Coffs Clarence Inspector Brendan Gorman said.

"Whilst speaking with the driver they identified what appeared to be a weapon in the vehicle.

"The man was arrested after a short struggle and was taken back to Coffs Harbour Police Station."

The early model Ford hatchback was then towed back to the police station for forensic examination.

 

The NSW Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal squad was tasked to Coffs Harbour from Sydney.
While conducting a search of the car, police allegedly found a crude homemade explosive device inside the car.

The Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit in Zetland, Sydney was contacted and was flown to Coffs Harbour with officers arriving via a police airwing to dismantle the device.

The Bellingen man was charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm and an explosive device as well as a number of traffic matters.

He is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court this morning.

