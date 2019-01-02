Menu
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said the Bureau predicted Penny would swing back towards the coast before the weekend.
Zizi Averill
Weather

BOM predict Penny will spin back to east coast

2nd Jan 2019 7:30 PM
IN A similar fashion to its predecessor, ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny is crisscrossing the Queensland coast.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said the Bureau predicted Penny would swing back towards the coast before the weekend.

"We are forecasting ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny will reform this afternoon," he said.

Mr Thompson said he expects the cyclone would begin its turn back to the coast as early as Friday or Saturday.

"There is a lot of uncertainty as to where, and when, it will do that and we don't have the exact place (where) it will cross the coast," he said.

Although the weather system is predicted to intensify as it circles back, Mr Thompson wild weather is not expected.

"It would be worth keeping an eye on the track map. Once it turns back it will probably move quite quickly towards the coast," he said.

"We are likely to see fine conditions for the next couple of days with rain expected to increase from the weekend as we see those strong winds approaching the coast."

This would be nothing out of the ordinary for those living in Mackay he said.

Mackay Daily Mercury

