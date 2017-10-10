25°
News

BOM issues severe storm warning for west of Coffs Coast

STORM WARNING: The BOM has issued a severe storm warning for Grafton, Tabulam, Ulmarra, Dorrigo, Ebor and Glenreagh.
Keagan Elder
by

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for the highlands west of the Coffs Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said thunderstorms, likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds, are likely to affect Dorrigo, Glenreagh, Grafton, Tabulam and Ulmarra for the next few hours.

The State Emergency Service advises people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, phone the SES on 132 500.

The next warning will be issued by 5.20pm.

Topics:  bom coffs coast dorrigo glenreagh severe storm warning

Coffs Coast Advocate
