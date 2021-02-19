BOM issues flood watch for two rivers as rain sets in

The BOM is predicting more wet weather over the next week. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The Bellinger River narrowly missed hitting the minor flood level again this morning as the BOM predicts wet weather will continue for another week.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an Initial Minor Flood Warning for the Bellinger River this morning as steady rainfall across the region led to concerns about its impact at Thora.

While those predictions did not come to pass, with data indicating the river peaked at 2.88m, the BOM later issued another Initial Flood Watch for both the Bellinger and Orara river.

Minor flooding is expected in both catchments as a broad trough of low pressure lies off the northern New South Wales coast, bringing with it more rain today and into the weekend.

"The Orara and Bellinger Rivers are saturated from recent rainfall, and river level rises were observed overnight Thursday and Friday Morning," the BOM stated.

"The weather system is expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from late Friday."

Good morning #CoffsHarbour - it’s looking like the heavy rainfall may be set to continue for the next few days, so take... Posted by NSW SES Coffs Harbour on Thursday, February 18, 2021

The wet weather is expected to stick around until at least Thursday and it prompted Coffs Harbour SES to issue some friendly advice to the public to fix any issues with their roof and make sure their gutters and drains are clear.