BoM issues dangerous surf warning for Coffs Coast

SURF and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous on the Coffs Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.
The BoM issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast for today and tomorrow.
It also issued strong wind warning for today and a gale warning for the Coffs Coast tomorrow.
Other regions today issued with a hazardous surf warning included Byron Bay, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast.
NSW Police Force Marine Area Command advised:
- People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
- Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
- Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
- Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
- Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.