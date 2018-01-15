BoM issues dangerous surf warning for Coffs Coast

SURF WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology issued dangerous surf, strong wind and gust warnings for the Coffs Coast.

SURF and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous on the Coffs Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

The BoM issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast for today and tomorrow.

It also issued strong wind warning for today and a gale warning for the Coffs Coast tomorrow.

Other regions today issued with a hazardous surf warning included Byron Bay, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast.

NSW Police Force Marine Area Command advised: