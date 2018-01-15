Menu
BoM issues dangerous surf warning for Coffs Coast

SURF WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology issued dangerous surf, strong wind and gust warnings for the Coffs Coast.
SURF WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology issued dangerous surf, strong wind and gust warnings for the Coffs Coast.

SURF and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous on the Coffs Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

The BoM issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast for today and tomorrow.

It also issued strong wind warning for today and a gale warning for the Coffs Coast tomorrow.

Other regions today issued with a hazardous surf warning included Byron Bay, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast.

NSW Police Force Marine Area Command advised:

  • People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
  • Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
  • Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
  • Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
  • Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

