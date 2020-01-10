Menu
The sculpture is being funded by a local philanthropist who has generously offered to gift it as a work of public art for the community.
Bold public sculpture plan under a cloud

Janine Watson
10th Jan 2020 5:30 AM
PLANS for a large modern sculpture in the main street of Dorrigo is meeting with some public resistance.

A petition against the bold stainless steel Water Cloud has been lodged and Bellingen Shire Council has extended the public consultation period to January 13.

The petition titled ‘Water Cloud Sculpture Won’t Make it Rain Tourists’ has attracted over 800 signatures.

To be located adjacent to the Dorrigo Hall and Visitor Information Centre, and elevated six metres above Hickory St with the sky as its backdrop, the sculpture is intended to be a strong visual marker for both pedestrians and motorists, encouraging more visitors to stop and explore the town.

It is being funded by a local philanthropist who has offered to gift it as a work of public art for the community.

The concept design was selected as the best after being assessed by a selection panel including the philanthropist; artists and community members; and Bellingen Shire Council Mayor, Dominic King.

The public art designers needed to provide a design that would:

  • Provide a visual attraction for pedestrians and motorists.
  • Contribute to social sustainability and town activation.
  • Visually communicate and commemorate stories of the shire.
  • Display high quality fabrication techniques and craftsmanship.

To view the design and make a submission follow this link.

