LNP could let parents and vigilantes search sex offenders

PARENTS could discover the identity of child sex offenders living near them, under major child-safety law reforms proposed by the LNP.

The proposed child sex offender register would be modelled on systems in Western Australia in the UK, and allow parents to check the background of anyone with regular unsupervised access to their children.

A victim of convicted serial pedophile Robert Fardon has also backed the plan.

However, LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the new laws would have strong safeguards against vigilante action.

"Protecting children is more important than protecting the anonymity of pedophiles," Ms Frecklinton said.

"If I become Premier, I will do everything I can to stop kids being targeted by sexual predators."

In Queensland, a Child Protection Offender Registry (CPOR) is run by police requiring offenders to register their location.

But the LNP plan would give parents access to three new tiers of information.

The Missing Offenders' Register would have photos and identifying details of offenders who've failed to report to police and whose location is unknown.

Local Offender Search will allow parents to search their immediate suburbs and see photos of offenders.

However, anyone with access to this information will face up to 10 years' jail if they harass a listed offender or distribute their photo or details.

The Community Protection Disclosure Scheme will allow parents to apply to police to inquire about a person with regular unsupervised access to their child.

Anyone who uses false information to request a disclosure or misuses information provided by police could face seven years' imprisonment.

"The release of sexual predator Robert Fardon without even a GPS tracker shows the Palaszczuk Government can't be trusted to protect kids," Ms Frecklington said.

"I back tougher, responsible laws that will protect children from serial violent pedophiles like Robert Fardon."

Sharon Tomlinson, who was raped by Fardon at gunpoint when was 12 years old, said the public register was needed to protect the public.

"The community has a right to this information," Ms Tomlinson said.

"Parents need to know if there is an offender living in their midst. Nothing is more important than protecting our kids from sexual predators."

Shadow Police Minister Trevor Watts said the public child sex offender legislation would be introduced if the LNP wins the next state election in October 2020.

"We can't keep parents in the dark when it comes to their children's safety," Mr Watts said.

"If we can prevent one child from becoming the victim of sexual abuse these laws will be worth it."