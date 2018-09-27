Menu
Dwayne Ferguson.
Crime

BOGEYMAN BREAK-INS: Accused child predator named

Annie Perets
Jessica Grewal
by and
27th Sep 2018 5:44 PM | Updated: 6:23 PM
THE accused predator at the centre of a high profile police investigation, where children were allegedly attacked in a series of break-ins, has been named.   

Dwayne Ferguson stands accused of being a real life bogeyman, allegedly climbing through windows and molesting children as they slept.   

Police will allege Mr Ferguson was careful not to wake the children and filmed some of the acts.   

The 30-year-old Kawungan man is facing about 40 charges including indecent treatment of children, burglary, and making child exploitation material. 

The allegations sent shock waves through the Fraser Coast region when they came to light last month.  

Detectives released pictures of children's bedside tables in the hope the parents of alleged victims would come forward.   

Mr Ferguson's charges were mentioned briefly on Thursday in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court which heard the accused had recently been shifted from the Maryborough Correctional Centre to Brisbane's Arthur Gorrie jail.   

Last month, a Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective told the Chronicle it would be alleged some of the victims were from Hervey Bay and none were known to Mr Ferguson beforehand.   

The Chronicle previously reported that Mr Ferguson was allegedly caught in possession of child exploitation material in May.   

It was further investigations of this material by police which led to more charges being laid.   

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the last two years.   

Mr Ferguson will be mentioned again in the local court in November.  

editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
