BOGEY TEAM: The Coffs Harbour Snappers fell to the Vikings for the third time this season on Saturday.
BOGEY TEAM: The Coffs Harbour Snappers fell to the Vikings for the third time this season on Saturday.
Bogey team lifts late to beat Snappers as Marlins fall away

Sam Flanagan
30th Jun 2019 11:01 AM
RUGBY UNION: The Coffs Harbour Snappers are quickly getting fed up with the sight of the Hastings Valley Vikings in 2019.

Last year's grand finalists met for the third time this season on Saturday and once again it was the Vikings who proved to be the superior side.

Playing on a heavy track at Coffs Rugby Park, the Snappers were in the game up to their necks midway through the second half.

Trailing 17-13 with 20 minutes to go, a rowdy home crowd were revving up the premiers for a big final push to see them home.

It was the Vikings who found their extra gear late in the game though, as hooker Hamish McCormack dived over from close range.

A penalty goal with 10 minutes to go saw the Vikings extend their lead to 27-13, before a late try for David Tunstead left the final score reading 32-13.

The loss could be psychologically damaging for the Snappers if and when they face the Vikings in the finals, knowing they've failed in three attempts to knock of the competition's top team this year.

In the weekend's other game the Marlins fell 44-33 away from home against the Port Macquarie Pirates.

